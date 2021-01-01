Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano or Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano vs Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
From $1472
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
From $785
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 114% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 210 nits
  • 25% sharper screen – 196 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (94.2 vs 105.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 905440 grams less (around 1996.5 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Nano
vs
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 907 kg (1999.94 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Width 292.8 mm (11.53 inches) 321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 207.7 mm (8.18 inches) 211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
Thickness 13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches) 16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.5 dB -

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1700:1 500:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 323 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Nano +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 86.4 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9305 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
2. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
3. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X12 or X1 Nano
6. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
8. Dell G5 15 5500 or Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
9. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
10. Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano or ask any questions
EnglishРусский