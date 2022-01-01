Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
VS
61 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Display
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
  • 35% sharper screen – 196 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (94.2 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Nano
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 0.9 kg (1.98 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 292.8 x 207.7 x 13.8-17.2 mm
11.53 x 8.18 x 0.54-0.68 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~89%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37.5 dB 38.2 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1700:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Nano
450 nits
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Full charging time 1:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 323 gramm 473 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Nano
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +290%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 86.4 dB 88.8 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

