Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano vs ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
From $1472
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
- 16% sharper screen – 227 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|907 kg (1999.94 lbs)
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|Width
|292.8 mm (11.53 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|207.7 mm (8.18 inches)
|209 mm (8.23 inches)
|Thickness
|13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|37.5 dB
|43 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2160 x 1350 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1700:1
|2636:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.7%
|63%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.4%
|68%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|323 gramm
|356 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad X1 Nano +8%
1276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad X1 Nano +7%
4204
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|86.4 dB
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|10.0 x 5.6 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
