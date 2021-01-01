Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano or ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano vs T14s Gen 2 (AMD)

60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and T14s Gen 2 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (94.2 vs 113.8 square inches)
  • 25% sharper screen – 196 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 905720 grams less (around 1997.11 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 57 against 48 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Nano
vs
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 907 kg (1999.94 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Width 292.8 mm (11.53 inches) 327.5 mm (12.89 inches)
Height 207.7 mm (8.18 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches) 16.4 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~73.6%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.5 dB -

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1700:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 323 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 86.4 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

