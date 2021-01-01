Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano vs X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
From $1472
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (94.2 vs 141.4 square inches)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 905190 grams less (around 1995.94 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 90 against 48 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|907 kg (1999.94 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|292.8 mm (11.53 inches)
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|Height
|207.7 mm (8.18 inches)
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|Thickness
|13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches)
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|37.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2160 x 1350 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1700:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.4%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|323 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1270
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4537
8919
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|86.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1