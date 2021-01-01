Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano vs X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (94.2 vs 141.4 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 905190 grams less (around 1995.94 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 90 against 48 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Nano
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 907 kg (1999.94 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 292.8 mm (11.53 inches) 359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
Height 207.7 mm (8.18 inches) 253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
Thickness 13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches) 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~81.4%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37.5 dB -

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1700:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 323 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 86.4 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

