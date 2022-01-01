You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i5 1140G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i7 1180G7 Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 49.9 against 44.5 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 107.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 297.5 x 232.2 x 11.5 mm

11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 691 cm2 (107 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 35.8 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 2560 x 1600 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 94.9% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 61.1% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga +13% 450 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 44.5 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 1.41 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3286 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.8 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 9.0 x 6.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

