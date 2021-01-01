Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
VS
55 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
From $1335
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
From $750
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 67 against 44.5 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 297.5 mm (11.71 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 232.2 mm (9.14 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 11.5 mm (0.45 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35.8 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 61.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3286 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.8 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 9.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

