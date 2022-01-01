You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i5 1140G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i7 1180G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 63 against 44.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

21% sharper screen – 243 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 297.5 x 232.2 x 11.5 mm

11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches Area 691 cm2 (107 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82.1% Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 35.8 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 201 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 94.9% - Adobe RGB profile 61.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 450 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) +22% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 44.5 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3286 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.8 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 9.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.