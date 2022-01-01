Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 63 against 44.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 21% sharper screen – 243 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 450 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.15 kg (2.54 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|297.5 x 232.2 x 11.5 mm
11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches
|311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107 inches2)
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|35.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|94.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5725
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1320
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9511
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|7
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3286
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|77.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|9.0 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
