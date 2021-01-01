Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
From $1335
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 63 against 44.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 21% sharper screen – 243 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 297.5 mm (11.71 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 232.2 mm (9.14 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 11.5 mm (0.45 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~86.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray, Purple
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3286 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.8 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 9.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
2. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
3. Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
4. XPS 13 9310 and ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
5. ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
6. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
7. ZenBook 14 UM425 and ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
8. Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga or ask any questions
EnglishРусский