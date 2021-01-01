Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
51 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • 19% sharper screen – 201 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 51 against 44.5 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.3 vs 107.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 297.5 mm (11.71 inches) 297 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 232.2 mm (9.14 inches) 207 mm (8.15 inches)
Thickness 11.5 mm (0.45 inches) 14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~84.7%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 94.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61.1% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 2:40 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3286 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.8 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 9.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

