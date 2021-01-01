Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
From $1335
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- 19% sharper screen – 201 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 51 against 44.5 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.3 vs 107.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.15 kg (2.54 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|297.5 mm (11.71 inches)
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|Height
|232.2 mm (9.14 inches)
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|Thickness
|11.5 mm (0.45 inches)
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|Area
|691 cm2 (107 inches2)
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|~84.7%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|35.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|94.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.1%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1212
1188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4306
2511
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3286
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|9.0 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1