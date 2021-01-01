Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga vs HP Pavilion Aero 13
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
From $1335
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- 18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.6 vs 107.1 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.15 kg (2.54 lbs)
|0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|297.5 x 232.2 x 11.5 mm
11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches
|298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107 inches2)
|623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|35.8 dB
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1316:1
|sRGB color space
|94.9%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.1%
|74.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.4%
|Response time
|-
|37 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:55 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|312 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +9%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +16%
5024
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3286
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|77.8 dB
|76.5 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|-
|Size
|9.0 x 6.5 cm
|11.0 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
