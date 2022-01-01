Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga or ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga vs L14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
VS
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and L14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits
  • 79% sharper screen – 201 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (107.1 vs 120.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
vs
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Dimensions 297.5 x 232.2 x 11.5 mm
11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches		 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107 inches2) 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~69.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 10.6 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35.8 dB 41.1 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 400:1
sRGB color space 94.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 61.1% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 374 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3286 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.8 dB 70.1 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 9.0 x 6.5 cm 10.0 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
