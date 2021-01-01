Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga vs X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
VS
69 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
From $1335
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (107.1 vs 141.4 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 90 against 44.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 297.5 mm (11.71 inches) 359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
Height 232.2 mm (9.14 inches) 253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
Thickness 11.5 mm (0.45 inches) 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~81.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 94.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61.1% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3286 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.8 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 9.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

