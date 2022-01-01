You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 57 against 52.6 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 223 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.78 x 0.59 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 698 cm2 (108.2 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~82% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 36.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1895:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 96.6% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 72.1% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% 98.4% Response time 36 ms 29 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 321 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.6 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.0 x 4.3 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

