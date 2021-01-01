Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) vs Dell XPS 13 9310

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
From $1174
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 57 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 108.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 313 mm (12.32 inches) 296 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 15 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 698 cm2 (108.2 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~88.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 36.7 dB 36.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 96.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 72.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% -
Response time 36 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 321 gramm 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.6 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 4.3 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

