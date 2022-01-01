You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 57 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (108.2 vs 122.6 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500 Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 223 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.78 x 0.59 inches 344 x 230 x 18 mm

13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 698 cm2 (108.2 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~89.2% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM Noise level 36.7 dB 46 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 96.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 72.1% 89.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% 94% Response time 36 ms 43 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) 500 nits XPS 15 9500 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 321 gramm 481 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB TGP 15 W 55 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9500 +116% 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.6 dB 84.2 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 4.3 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.