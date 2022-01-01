Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) or Elite Dragonfly G2 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) vs HP Elite Dragonfly G2

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
VS
53 out of 100
HP Elite Dragonfly G2
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
HP Elite Dragonfly G2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) and HP Elite Dragonfly G2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (93.3 vs 108.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
vs
Elite Dragonfly G2

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 0.98 kg (2.16 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 223 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.78 x 0.59 inches		 304 x 198 x 16 mm
11.97 x 7.8 x 0.63 inches
Area 698 cm2 (108.2 inches2) 602 cm2 (93.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~81%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 36.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 96.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 72.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% -
Response time 36 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
500 nits
Elite Dragonfly G2 +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 321 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Elite Dragonfly G2
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 4.3 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) vs Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) vs Yoga 9i (14")
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) vs IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) vs X13 Yoga Gen 2
6. HP Elite Dragonfly G2 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. HP Elite Dragonfly G2 vs Spectre x360 13 (2021)
8. HP Elite Dragonfly G2 vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский