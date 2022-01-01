Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) or Omen 16 (2022) – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) and HP Omen 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (108.2 vs 141.8 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 162 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 83 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
vs
Omen 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 223 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.78 x 0.59 inches		 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 698 cm2 (108.2 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~78.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 36.7 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 96.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 72.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% -
Response time 36 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) +67%
500 nits
Omen 16 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 150 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 321 gramm 636 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
1.41 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2022) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.6 dB 84.4 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 4.3 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

