You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 66 against 57 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.3 vs 108.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 223 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.78 x 0.59 inches 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm

11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches Area 698 cm2 (108.2 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 36.7 dB 41.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 14 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 96.6% - Adobe RGB profile 72.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% - Response time 36 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) +25% 500 nits Spectre x360 14 (2021) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:35 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 321 gramm 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 14 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 81.6 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.0 x 4.3 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

