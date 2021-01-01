Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) or ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) vs ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

61 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
From $1174
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) and ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108.2 vs 130 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
vs
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 313 mm (12.32 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 698 cm2 (108.2 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~73.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 12.4 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 36.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 96.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 72.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% -
Response time 36 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 321 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 4.3 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

