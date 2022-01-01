You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 63 against 57 watt-hours

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1767:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.7% - Adobe RGB profile 71.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% 100% Response time 32 ms 1 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) 500 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 295 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.