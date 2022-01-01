Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) or Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
VS
58 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) and Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 63 against 57 watt-hours
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
vs
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches		 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1767:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% 100%
Response time 32 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 295 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
