58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 and Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 138% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 210 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
vs
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches		 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 37.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 44%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 333 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 80.6 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

