You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery 57 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 138% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 210 nits

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 37.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 500:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 44% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 +138% 500 nits Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) 210 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 333 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 80.6 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.