Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) and Dell Latitude 5520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108.8 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
vs
Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1767:1 500:1
sRGB color space 99.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% -
Response time 32 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) +127%
500 nits
Latitude 5520
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 295 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5520 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

