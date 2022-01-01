Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) or Latitude 9330 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) vs Dell Latitude 9330

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
VS
57 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9330
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Dell Latitude 9330
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) and Dell Latitude 9330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 57 against 50 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9330
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.8 vs 108.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
vs
Latitude 9330

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches		 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm
11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~83%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1767:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 99.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% -
Response time 32 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 295 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9330
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.4
Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) vs Surface Pro 8
2. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) vs Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
3. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) vs Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
4. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) vs ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
5. Latitude 9330 vs Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
6. Latitude 9330 vs Latitude 9430

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 9330 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский