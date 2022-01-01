Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
VS
49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 57 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.3 vs 108.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches		 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~84.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.7%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 214 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80.7 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
2. Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
5. HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
9. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
10. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский