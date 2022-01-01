Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.1 vs 108.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~88.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1767:1 2000:1
sRGB color space 99.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% -
Response time 32 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 295 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) and XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) and ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
5. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) and Spectre x360 14 (2021)
6. XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Surface Laptop 4 13.5
7. XPS 13 Plus 9320 and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. XPS 13 Plus 9320 and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
9. XPS 13 Plus 9320 and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
10. XPS 13 Plus 9320 and XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский