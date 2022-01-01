Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
VS
61 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (108.8 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~89%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +290%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 88.8 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

