Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (108.8 vs 146.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Can run popular games at about 631-861% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 99.9 against 57 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1767:1 - sRGB color space 99.7% - Adobe RGB profile 71.3% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% 100% Response time 32 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) 500 nits Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 295 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz Cores 10 16 Threads 12 24 L3 Cache 12 MB 25 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) 1547 Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +20% 1861 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) 5363 Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +165% 14226

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +1148% 17.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 4 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 - Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

