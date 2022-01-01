You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches 320 x 216 x 16.9 mm

12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.1 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 29.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 3040:1 sRGB color space - 89% Adobe RGB profile - 56% DCI-P3 color gamut - 59.3% Response time - 42 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 +67% 500 nits ThinkBook 14s Yoga 300 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 348 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkBook 14s Yoga 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 73.1 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

