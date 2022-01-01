Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 or ThinkBook 14s Yoga – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 vs ThinkBook 14s Yoga

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
VS
47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 and ThinkBook 14s Yoga important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
vs
ThinkBook 14s Yoga

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches		 320 x 216 x 16.9 mm
12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 29.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 3040:1
sRGB color space - 89%
Adobe RGB profile - 56%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 59.3%
Response time - 42 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 348 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 73.1 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
2. Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and X1 Yoga Gen 7
6. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) and 14s Yoga
7. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and ThinkBook 14s Yoga
8. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD) and 14s Yoga

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский