Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 vs X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 and X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108.8 vs 141.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 90 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 534 / 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.3 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

