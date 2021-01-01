Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X12 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

49 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X12 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (89.4 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 35% sharper screen – 254 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X12
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 283.3 x 203.5 x 14.5 mm
11.15 x 8.01 x 0.57 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 577 cm2 (89.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~84.6%
Side bezels 11.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37 dB -

Display

Size 12.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1822:1 -
sRGB color space 99.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67% -
Response time 50 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X12
400 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 10
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ThinkPad X12
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +519%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

