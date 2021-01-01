ThinkPad X12 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1110G4 Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i5 1140G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i7 1180G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (89.4 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Better webcam recording quality

35% sharper screen – 254 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 283.3 x 203.5 x 14.5 mm

11.15 x 8.01 x 0.57 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 577 cm2 (89.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~84.6% Side bezels 11.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 37 dB -

Display 1920 x 1280 3024 x 1964 Size 12.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 188 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1822:1 - sRGB color space 99.2% - Adobe RGB profile 68.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67% - Response time 50 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X12 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1110G4 Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i5 1140G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i7 1180G7 Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max Base frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 3.2 GHz Cores 2 10 Threads 4 10 L3 Cache 6 MB - Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad X12 1010 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +62% 1632 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad X12 1369 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +739% 11485

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 384 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ThinkPad X12 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +519% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.1 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.