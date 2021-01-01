Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X12 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
From $1087
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X12 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (89.4 vs 95.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X12
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 283.3 mm (11.15 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 203.5 mm (8.01 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 577 cm2 (89.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~78.9%
Side bezels 11.7 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1822:1 -
sRGB color space 99.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67% 100%
Response time 50 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Pro 7 vs ThinkPad X12
2. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
3. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Book 13 (2020) vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
5. Inspiron 14 7400 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
6. ZenBook 14 UX435 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Lenovo ThinkPad X12 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский