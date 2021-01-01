Lenovo ThinkPad X12 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
From $1087
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (89.4 vs 103.8 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 188 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|283.3 mm (11.15 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|203.5 mm (8.01 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|577 cm2 (89.3 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|11.7 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|37 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1822:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67%
|-
|Response time
|50 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad X12 +9%
1174
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1899
ZenBook 14 UM425 +178%
5272
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
436
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2492
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 5.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
