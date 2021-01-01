Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X12 or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 vs Dell XPS 13 9305

50 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
VS
51 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
Dell XPS 13 9305
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1280
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X12 and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X12
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 283.3 mm (11.15 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 203.5 mm (8.01 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 577 cm2 (89.3 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~81.1%
Side bezels 11.7 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37 dB -

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1822:1 -
sRGB color space 99.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67% -
Response time 50 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X12
400 nits
XPS 13 9305
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad X12
1174
XPS 13 9305 +8%
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad X12
1899
XPS 13 9305 +24%
2346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X12
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9305 and Lenovo ThinkPad X12 or ask any questions
