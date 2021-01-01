Lenovo ThinkPad X12 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
Dell XPS 13 9310
Review
Performance
System and application performance
57
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
20
20
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
50
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
99
98
NanoReview Score
52
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|283.3 mm (11.15 inches)
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|Height
|203.5 mm (8.01 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|577 cm2 (89.3 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|11.7 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|37 dB
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1822:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67%
|-
|Response time
|50 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|218 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1174
XPS 13 9310 +7%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1899
XPS 13 9310 +21%
2300
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
939
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 5.5 cm
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
