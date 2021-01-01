Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X12 or ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 vs ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
From $1087
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1280
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X12 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (89.4 vs 96.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • 21% sharper screen – 227 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X12
vs
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 283.3 mm (11.15 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 203.5 mm (8.01 inches) 209 mm (8.23 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 577 cm2 (89.3 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~82.1%
Side bezels 11.7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1822:1 2636:1
sRGB color space 99.2% 97%
Adobe RGB profile 68.8% 63%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67% 68%
Response time 50 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X12 +33%
400 nits
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 356 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X12
0.84 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.1 dB 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

