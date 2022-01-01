Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X12 or ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 vs T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1280
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X12 and T14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (89.4 vs 115.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 188 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X12
vs
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Dimensions 283.3 x 203.5 x 14.5 mm
11.15 x 8.01 x 0.57 inches		 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches
Area 577 cm2 (89.3 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~72.3%
Side bezels 11.7 mm 9.6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37 dB 40.1 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1822:1 700:1
sRGB color space 99.2% 95.4%
Adobe RGB profile 68.8% 65.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67% 64.2%
Response time 50 ms 42 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X12 +33%
400 nits
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 363 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X12
0.84 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

