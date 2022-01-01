Lenovo ThinkPad X12 vs T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (89.4 vs 114.4 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 188 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Dimensions
|283.3 x 203.5 x 14.5 mm
11.15 x 8.01 x 0.57 inches
|327.5 x 225.4 x 16.8 mm
12.89 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|577 cm2 (89.3 inches2)
|738 cm2 (114.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|11.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|37 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1822:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67%
|-
|Response time
|50 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1052
1296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1586
4349
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 5.5 cm
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
