47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
VS
62 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1280
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X12 and X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (89.4 vs 141.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 292-398% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~114%) battery – 90 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X12
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 283.3 x 203.5 x 14.5 mm
11.15 x 8.01 x 0.57 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
Area 577 cm2 (89.3 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~81.4%
Side bezels 11.7 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37 dB 52.4 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1822:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 99.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67% -
Response time 50 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 534 / 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB 76.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.5 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
