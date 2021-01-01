Lenovo ThinkPad X12 vs X1 Nano
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
From $1087
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
From $1472
Review
Performance
System and application performance
57
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
20
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
50
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
99
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 905900 grams less (around 1997.51 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|907 kg (1999.94 lbs)
|Width
|283.3 mm (11.15 inches)
|292.8 mm (11.53 inches)
|Height
|203.5 mm (8.01 inches)
|207.7 mm (8.18 inches)
|Thickness
|14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
|13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches)
|Area
|577 cm2 (89.3 inches2)
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|11.7 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|37 dB
|37.5 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|196 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|2160 x 1350 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1822:1
|1700:1
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.8%
|65.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67%
|70.4%
|Response time
|50 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:15 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|323 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1174
ThinkPad X1 Nano +9%
1276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1899
ThinkPad X1 Nano +121%
4204
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x3W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|86.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 5.5 cm
|10.0 x 5.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
