Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1290
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|305.8 mm (12.04 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|217 mm (8.54 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|18.1 mm (0.71 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|8100 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|45.8 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|64.2%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) +120%
4508
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1