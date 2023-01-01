Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|305.8 x 217 x 18.1 mm
12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|31.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1188:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.1%
|-
|Response time
|28 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|374 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +206%
14173
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
