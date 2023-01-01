Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 305.8 x 217 x 18.1 mm
12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 31.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1188:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.1% -
Response time 28 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 374 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz -
Cores 4 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS - 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 76
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.4 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) or ask any questions
