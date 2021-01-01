Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) or ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) vs L13 Gen 2 (Intel)

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1290
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $655
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 46 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) and L13 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 44% sharper screen – 170 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 46 against 41 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 311.3 mm (12.26 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 18.1 mm (0.71 inches) 17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~71.5%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 36.3 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 118 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Synaptic CX11880
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

