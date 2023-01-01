You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 Battery - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 46 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 46 against 41 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 46 against 41 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 305.8 x 217 x 18.1 mm

12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches 305 x 218 x 17.1 mm

12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 665 cm2 (103 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~77.1% Side bezels 9.7 mm 9.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 31.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1188:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 99% Adobe RGB profile 71.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.1% - Response time 28 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) +67% 500 nits ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 46 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 374 grams 350 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS - 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 5.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

