You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 45 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

52% sharper screen – 170 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (102.9 vs 120.6 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 305.8 x 217 x 18.1 mm

12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm

13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~69.4% Side bezels 9.7 mm 10.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 31.5 dB 41.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1188:1 400:1 sRGB color space 99.4% - Adobe RGB profile 71.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.1% - Response time 28 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) +127% 500 nits ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 45 Wh Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 374 gramm 374 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.5 GHz Cores 4 2 Threads 8 4 L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) +22% 1293 ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 1058 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) +119% 4631 ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 2112

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.4 dB 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

