You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Battery - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 57 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.9 vs 111.6 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 305.8 x 217 x 18.1 mm

12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.6 mm

12.5 x 8.93 x 0.65 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 720 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~78.9% Side bezels 9.7 mm 8 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 31.5 dB 27.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1188:1 1523:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 71.3% 71.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.1% 69.4% Response time 28 ms 30 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) +25% 500 nits ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time - 1:59 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 374 grams 340 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS - 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.4 dB 70.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.1 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.