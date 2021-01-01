Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) vs X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
77 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1290
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) and X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (102.9 vs 141.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
Thickness 18.1 mm (0.71 inches) 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~81.4%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS - 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2560
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

