Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) vs X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (102.9 vs 141.4 square inches)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|305.8 mm (12.04 inches)
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|Height
|217 mm (8.54 inches)
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|Thickness
|18.1 mm (0.71 inches)
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8514
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2560
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
