Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) vs X1 Nano
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1290
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
From $1472
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
- 15% sharper screen – 196 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (94.2 vs 102.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|Width
|305.8 mm (12.04 inches)
|292.8 mm (11.53 inches)
|Height
|217 mm (8.54 inches)
|207.7 mm (8.18 inches)
|Thickness
|18.1 mm (0.71 inches)
|13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches)
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|37.5 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|196 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2160 x 1350 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1700:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|65.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.4%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:15 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|323 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1293
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad X1 Nano +1%
4571
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|86.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.0 x 5.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
