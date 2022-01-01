Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) or ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) – what's better?

Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) and X1 Yoga (Gen 7) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 305.8 x 217 x 18.1 mm
12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches		 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~80.9%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 31.5 dB 38.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1188:1 1767:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 99.7%
Adobe RGB profile 71.3% 71.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.1% 69.3%
Response time 28 ms 32 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 374 gramm 295 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x0.8W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.4 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

