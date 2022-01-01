You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1280 Battery - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 42 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U - Intel Core i3 1110G4 Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i5 1140G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i7 1180G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (89.4 vs 102.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) Dimensions 305.8 x 217 x 18.1 mm

12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches 283.3 x 203.5 x 14.5 mm

11.15 x 8.01 x 0.57 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 577 cm2 (89.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~78.1% Side bezels 9.7 mm 11.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 31.5 dB 37 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1280 Size 13.3 inches 12.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1188:1 1822:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 99.2% Adobe RGB profile 71.3% 68.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.1% 67% Response time 28 ms 50 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) +25% 500 nits ThinkPad X12 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 374 gramm 322 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Intel Core i3 1110G4 Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i5 1140G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i7 1180G7 Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.9 GHz Cores 4 2 Threads 8 4 L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) +23% 1293 ThinkPad X12 1052 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) +192% 4631 ThinkPad X12 1586

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a ThinkPad X12 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.4 dB 75.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 5.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.